ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those residents who drove by Nicholas Conservatory Tuesday night and noticed that it was lit up, it was for a good reason.

It is in celebration of Black History Month. The conservatory is lit up red, green and yellow.

Red represents the blood that unites all people of Black African ancestry and that was shed for liberation.

Green represents the fertility of the land and abundant natural wealth of Africa.

Finally, yellow represents the richness of Africa, the intelligence of its people and of all Black and African people.