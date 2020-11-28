Nicholas Conservatory’s luminary event honors local lives lost in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual event in Rockford which honors lives lost over the past year has taken on extra meaning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Services typically holds a remembrance service around the holidays, but this year, they’re offering comfort to grieving families by lighting a tree surrounded by luminaries at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

Organizers say they hope the lighting ceremony helps families who’ve been hit hard by this year.

“It’s really important, just to remember someone you’ve lost. If you can do that, you’re helping yourself to start that grieving process that so many of us have had a hard time starting this year,” said Olson Funeral Home president Scott Olson.

Olson says the luminary ceremony may become their new tradition.

