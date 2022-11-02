ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County’s former GOP chairman, Eli Nicolosi, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges of home invasion and aggravated battery.

Nicolosi is accused of beating up his estranged wife’s boyfriend at a Loves Park home in early October.

Court documents revealed the victim suffered a ripped ear lobe, black eye, and back injuries.

Nicolosi is going through the process of divorce from his wife, who filed an order of protection against him on September 23rd.

He is due back in court in January.