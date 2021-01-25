Nicor Gas giving away free winter weatherization kits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor Gas has announced it will be offering free weatherization kits to customers to save energy this winter.
The utility company says customers can order up to two free weatherization kits, which include:
- 12-pack of outlet and switch foam gasket
- 17′ roll of closed cell foam tape weatherstripping
- 17′ roll of V-seal type weatherstripping
- Self-adhesive door sweep
- 30′ roll of rope caulk
The kits can be ordered on the Nicor Gas website.
The company is also offering free water-saving kits as well.