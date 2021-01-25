Nicor Gas giving away free winter weatherization kits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor Gas has announced it will be offering free weatherization kits to customers to save energy this winter.

The utility company says customers can order up to two free weatherization kits, which include:

12-pack of outlet and switch foam gasket

17′ roll of closed cell foam tape weatherstripping

17′ roll of V-seal type weatherstripping

Self-adhesive door sweep

30′ roll of rope caulk

The kits can be ordered on the Nicor Gas website.

The company is also offering free water-saving kits as well.