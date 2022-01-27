Nicor says customers will see lower gas bills in February

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor Gas said it is working to lower its monthly gas costs for a new rate taking effect February 1st.

Nicor said Thursday it has filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission to lower the monthly cost to 55 cents, a 20% reduction since December.

Currently, natural gas costs are reflecting the impact of supply shortages and higher demand in winter 2021. Nicor said the supply and demand of natural gas, along with dropping temperatures and inflation, have affected the price of gas worldwide.

“Nicor Gas customers expect and deserve natural gas service that’s clean, safe and reliable every day, including during winter weather and the cold temperatures that we are currently experiencing,” said John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas.