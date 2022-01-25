Nicor upgrading gas meters, will contact residents before home visit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced Tuesday that Nicor Gas will soon be working on select customers’ gas meters, and assured residents Nicor will notify residents before contractors visit their property.

Nicor has contracted with Pipe Strong to complete the work, which will be performed based on customers’ meter’s age, location, and condition.

“Customers who will be impacted by this work will be provided a letter, outlining the steps involved in the work,” the City said in an annoucement. “Customers will also be contacted by Nicor Gas or the contractor in advance via phone call or an in-person field visit. Nicor employees and contractors have appropriate identification which should be visible, and if it is not, they will present it upon request.”