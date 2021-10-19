NICU babies dress up for Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Some of Rockford’s littlest residents are feeling the Halloween spirit.

NICU babies at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, 8201 E Riverside Blvd, were decked out in costumes. JoAnn Gorsline, a Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse at Mercyhealth, handmade the outfits. Her donations meant that more than 50 newborns could dress up.

Costumes ranged from Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Babybel Cheese and a burger and fries.

Parents said that the gesture gave their families a sense of normalcy during what can be a nerve-wracking time.