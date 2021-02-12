‘Night to Shine’ prom for special needs to happen virtually this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation’s annual “Night to Shine” prom for people with special needs will be held virtually this year.

The prom night is hosted by churches around the world and reminds participants that they are loved and valued.

Guests 14-and-older dance to music, receive a prom goodie bag, and hear messages from special guests. At the end of the night, a kind and queen are crowned.

The Tim Tebow Foundation provides millions of dollars in support for churches around the country to host the event.

This year’s virtual event will be held tonight.

Tim Tebow is a former NFL football quarterback and 2007 Heisman trophy winner, currently playing baseball with the New York Mets.