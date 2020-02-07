Nik’s Wish charity receives donation from Winnebago County deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies dontated $2,000 to the Nikolas Rischel Foundation on Friday.

The group operates like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, by providing a Nik’s Wish grant to young adults between 18 and 24-years-old who are battling diseases like cancer.

Nik’s mom, Kelli, created the foundation and says the donation will go a long way.

“This is half a wish for us. We’re talking wishes here. We live and die by donations and sponsorship from businesses and philanthropy. This kind of thing is what keeps us going and keeps those wishes going,” she said.

Kelli says the foundation is working on granting nearly two dozen wishes right now.

