Nik’s Wish founder honored as grand marshal for Rockford 4th of July parade

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — The planning of Rockford’s 4th of July parade is marching forward. Every great parade needs a grand marshal.

The Fourth of July Civic Community met today to crown the honorary leader. Kelli Ritschel Boehle, the founder of Nik’s Wish, will be this year’s grand marshal for the patriotic parade.

She started Nik’s Wish for young adults battling cancer who are too old for the Make-A-Wish program after losing her son Nikolas.

Boehle says it’s an honor to be picked for the role.

“Anybody who knows Nik knows that the 4th of July was his absolute favorite holiday. butt to I know Nik will be in heaven smiling down and I’m sure he’ll have a few of his own fireworks himself up there if I know him, there’s a will and a way. It is a heartfelt thing for me,” said Boehle.