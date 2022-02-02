Nik’s Wish gets grant to support young cancer patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford non-profit that brings joy to young adults battling cancer got a financial boost.

Nik’s Wish received a grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The $6,000 gift will grant one wish for a person in the fight of their life. The organization works with patients who are too old for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kelli Ritschel Boehle, Nik’s mom and the founder of the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, said that the grant is extra special because her son would have turned 31 this week.

“He would be ecstatic to see his wish come true, to see young adults getting that gift of hope,” Boehle said. “He knew how important that gift of hope was, and how special to be able to do this just on his birthday week as well. It’s a big day for us, so thanks to the Rockford community.”

Nik’s Wish has made more than 230 dreams come true across the country. The non-profit relies on donations and volunteers to continue to inspire hope.