SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced that nine Winnebago County businesses will be the partial recipients of a grant to install electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations.

The $12.6 million in funding will fund the installation of a total of 348 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 87 locations throughout the state.

Fast charging stations, also known as Level 3 chargers, can output power of up to 350 kW and recharge the car’s battery in less than 30 minutes, depending on the model.

By contrast, the more readily available Level 2 chargers, often found in business parking lots, output up to only 19 kW and are typically used for overnight charging.

DCFC units often have one or more Combined Charging System (CCS) standard plugs, with the possibility of another plug supporting the aging CHAdeMO protocol, reserved for drivers of the Nissan LEAF.

Not including the Tesla Supercharging Network, which uses a proprietary connector, Winnebago County currently has 3 public access DCFC charging stations, according to Plugshare, a mapping service that lists charging sites across the country.

The money comes from what’s left of a 2016 Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement, which found the automobile manufacturer cheated on emissions testing.

As part of the consent decree between Volkswagen and the U.S. over the emissions scandal, the company created Electrify America, a nationwide network of DCFC public charging stations, including one located in the parking lot of Rockford’s Sam’s Club, at 7151 Walton Street.

The grant funding allows businesses to choose their own charging networks, not just VW’s subsidiary.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast a nation-leading EV ecosystem—from EV manufacturing and tax credits for companies and customers alike to a rapidly-growing EV charging infrastructure,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement Monday, announcing the recipients of the new grant.

“Today, I couldn’t be happier to announce that, through our remaining VW Settlement money, we are dispersing $12.6 million to build 348 new fast charging ports up and down the state. This doesn’t just expand access for residents and visitors—it also brings us one step closer towards

our mission of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050,” he continued.

Rockford will see five new DCFC chargers going in at three unnamed hotels, one restaurant, and one shopping center.

South Beloit has been approved to install three of the chargers, at the Road Ranger gas station, at 6070 Gardner Street; the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, at 16049 Willowbrook Road; and an unnamed gas station.

BP will install another fast charger in Roscoe.