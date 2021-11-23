Nine million cars to cross Illinois roads Thanksgiving weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As many as nine million vehicles are expected to use Illinois tollways this holiday weekend.

The heaviest travel time could be November 24, when about 1.8 million cars are predicted to be on the roads. That is about 200,000 more than the average day.

To accommodate holiday travel, construction will be cut back, and temporary lane closures will be suspended from noon Wednesday through 9 a.m. Monday.

Some road construction may continue, so drivers are reminded to slow down and obey work zone speed limits.