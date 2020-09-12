NIU forced to temporarily go remote because of rising Covid cases

DEKALB (WTVO) – Just two weeks into the school year Covid-19 forces Northern Illinois University to cancel all in-person classes. Students will take their classes online, they say they’re starting to realize what that means for their lives outside of school work.

“I’m just staying in my dorm like we’re not really allowed to go anywhere”, NIU freshmen Rebecca Poku-Avusei.

That’s what life for all Northern Illinois University undergrads will look like for the next 2 weeks. A rise in Covid cases put a hold on in-person learning. Educators planned for this going into the school year. Some students, like Rebecca Poku-Avusei, are still uneasy.

“Any class that you have to be actively learning like anatomy or like psychology and stuff like that because you have to be in class to see the stuff but I guess we’re just going to have to try our best”, Poku-Avusei said.

Joy Murphy, another NIU freshmen think making all classes virtual might be tough.

“A choir class that I just started taking that’s going to be kind of difficult to do online”, said Murphy.

The Illinois Department of Public Health bumped Dekalb County up to warning level. In just a week, the county jumped from 57 cases per 100,000 people to 122. The positivity rate climbed to 8.4% from 4.9% in the same amount of time. Health officials point to the college for the spike.

“The situation isn’t really with NIU staff at this point, it really is among student population”, Dekalb County Health Dept.’s Public Health Administrator, Lisa Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez added, “a lot of this new activity is due to large gatherings happening around campus and spreading infection so the lack of social distancing, perhaps the lack of mask wearing is probably contributing to it”.

Murphy says students did gather the first few weekends.

“Everybody kind of saw the effects of it early on. The athletes got in quite some trouble for it. People were just like understanding that not everybody is OK with that so I think now there’s significantly less parties if any at all”, Murphy explained.

NIU expects to resume in-person classes Monday the 28th. Dekalb County’s Public Health Administrator says pop up testing site are expected to set up in the near future as well.