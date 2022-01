DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to high COVID cases, all Northern Illinois University students will attend classes remotely from January 18th to the 21st.

During that time, campus administrators say testing will take place. Results will be released on the 23rd, and that will determine if a return to in-person instruction is possible.

On-campus housing will be open, but students must get tested before moving in, and quarantine in their rooms until test results come back.