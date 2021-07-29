NIU mandates masks indoors for all students and staff

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University says all students and staff must wear masks whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

The new guidance comes after DeKalb County has been designated as having “substantial” amounts of COVID-19 transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance this week, encouraging anyone living in areas with high transmission of COVID-19 to wear masks, to prevent spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

While vaccinated individuals are protected from experiencing severe symptoms or death from the disease, the CDC says there is a slight possibility that a vaccinated person can still transmit the virus to an unvaccinated person.

“Effectively immediately, all NIU employees, students and guests, whether vaccinated or not, are required to wear masks indoors. The only exception to this is for individuals alone in their private work or living spaces,” the school said on Thursday.