NIU moving most classes online beginning next Monday

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University will be moving to mostly remote learning beginning Monday, November 30th, according to a recent announcement.

According to President Lisa Freeman, the school made the decision due to “the persistent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois.”

Freeman said graduate and undergraduate classes will be remote for the duration of the semester.

Faculty will update their students of any changes to their courses by Friday, November 20th.

All residence halls will remain open, but students are encouraged to remain home if they leave for Thanksgiving break.

Employees who can work from home are asked to do so, Freeman said. “The provost’s office is asking faculty to work with their department chairs to request exceptions in cases where face-to-face activities are necessary.”

