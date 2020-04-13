NIU offering free rooms to first responders

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University announced Monday that it would be offering free rooms for police, fire, hospital and EMT personnel in DeKalb County.

According to university president Lisa Freeman, the university will be making rooms available for first responders and medical personnel.

“This time is particularly stressful for first responders and medical personnel, those on the front lines of confronting the virus and caring for those who are unwell and fighting for their lives,” Freeman said in a statement.

