NIU offers teaching masters program in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local university is making it easier for people to get into the world of education.

Northern Illinois University is targeting adults who already have a Bachelor’s degree and are looking for a career change. A Master of Arts in Teaching program is now available at the school’s Rockford campus, 8500 E State St. It is a two-and-a-half year track.

NIU hopes it can help fill the more than 1,700 teaching positions available in Illinois.

“The impact on that in students is critical and there’s so many reasons we need that teacher workforce to be building, and increasing, and continue that pool of excellent teachers into all of our areas, throughout the State of Illinois,” said Christine Schweitzer of the school’s College of Education.

An informational session about the program is being held Wednesday