(WTVO) — An atmospheric professor at NIU says it is only a matter of time before a catastrophic tornado hits Illinois as the state leads the nation in the number of tornadoes this year.

Victor Gensini, an associate professor of the Department of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment at Northern Illinois University said the latest round of storms, which damaged Elgin and Burr Ridge on Wednesday, could have been worse.

“This was kind of a run-of-the-mill event for northern Illinois when you look at the broad scheme of what can happen and in many ways we dodged a bullet,” Gensini told The Center Square.

“As humans continue to build, as we continue to shape the landscape and increase our footprint of the human-built environment, these types of disasters will continue to increase and get more magnified in the future,” he said.

Illinois averages 54 tornadoes per year.

According to the University of Illinois, the worst tornado in Illinois history is the ‘infamous’ Tri-State tornado, which tore through southern Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on March 18, 1925.

“With its rapid movement, monstrous size, and long track, the tornado took hundreds of lives and injured thousands,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “By all means, the Tri-State Tornado was a rare event—an event that few people will ever experience in their lifetime.”

On April 21, 1967, a total of 45 confirmed tornados were spotted throughout northern Illinois, including a F4 tornado in Belvidere that killed 24 and injured over 400.