NIU receives federal grant to give students up to $800

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University announced Tuesday that it had received $7.4 million federal funds to provide up to $800 to students struggling with with financial expenses.

The college said it is setting up the NIU CARES grant for undergraduate, graduate, and law school students who are seeking degrees and were enrolled at least half time for the Spring 2020 term.

NIU will use federal criteria to determine eligibility and will issue an $800 grant to students who have the greatest financial need, based on income information provided in the 2019 – 2020 FAFSA. Grants will be issued automatically; students will not need to apply for the funding.

The school says international students, undocumented students, students who withdrew from classes before March 13, or those enrolled in online-only programs are not eligible.

Students can also apply for assistance from the NIU Student Emergency Fund. Currently, 3,000 students have received support from the fund, which depleted it’s funding. NIU says it will relaunch the fund on June 1st.

Student Emergency Funds are limited. Students who have not already received assistance from the SEF will be given priority consideration. The fund will open on a rolling schedule to accommodate students who have not previously received support. Here are important application dates to remember:

June 1 – Students who have NOT received any financial relief from the SEF can begin applying for assistance on June 1.

June 15 – Students who have received SOME financial relief from the SEF can begin applying for additional assistance on June 15. The maximum funding amount is $500. For example, if you already received $200 from the SEF, you may only be eligible to receive up to $300 in additional assistance.

