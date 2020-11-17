NIU scholarship proposal passes through Rockford City Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposal that would give all Rockford Public School students to attend college for free is approved by City Council members.

The unanimous vote passed Monday evening. Last week, the mayor announced a plan that would expand Rockford Promise to give RPS 205 kids a scholarship to Northern Illinois University.

The city would chip in $1.5 million each year. This year, any RPS student with a 3.0 GPS or higher can apply.

The City of Rockford says more than 40 students have already applied. Rockford Promise and NIU still have to approve it.

MORE HEADLINES: