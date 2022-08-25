DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University has confirmed a student has tested positive for monkeypox (MPV) and is now in isolation.

“The student has had minimal contact with members of the community and has not attended classes,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said in a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff on Thursday.

The DeKalb County Health Department has initiated contact tracing with the student’s close contacts, who are being instructed to monitor for symptoms over the next 21 days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the vaccine supply is limited and people who are high risk have first priority.

The U.S. is creeping up at 5,000 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to the CDC. Here in Illinois, 401 cases have been confirmed – 85% of them being in Chicago.

“Initial symptoms are going to be flu-like symptoms, so fever, headaches, muscle aches, particularly like a backache, and you might have some swollen lymph nodes,” said Ajay Sethi, a professor of population health sciences at UW Madison.

Sethi continues, “Most cases right now are among people who identify as gay, bisexual or trans men. Even though they are the population right now that represents most of the cases, everybody can be infected with this virus.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Wyoming reported a single case of the virus on Monday, becoming the final state in the country to do so.

As of Monday, there are 15,433 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S with New York leading the way with nearly 3,000 reported cases, followed by California, Florida, Texas and Georgia, CDC data showed.

Recently, the Department of Human and Health Services officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the U.S.

The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its slow initial response to the outbreak, plans to accelerate the production of the monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses available starting this week.