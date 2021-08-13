NIU teachers demand further COVID-19 safety protocols prior to fall semester

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Faculty at Northern Illinois University called for more COVID-19 safety measures on campus on Friday.

Members of the University Professionals of Illinois union held a rally this afternoon, saying critical concerns remain in their ongoing negotiations with the administration.

Key sticking points include increased protections for vulnerable staff and students.

Faculty also was a remote learning plan in place, should severe local outbreaks occur.

“We’d also like to have an across the board masking mandate for fall semester and, again, that’s in order to protect everyone,” said Kerry Ferris, an Associate Professor of Sociology.

NIU has agreed to mandate that students be vaccinated prior to the fall semester, which begins August 23rd.