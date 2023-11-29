ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University has thousands of alumni in the Rockford area and its surrounding communities. To connect with fellow Huskies, the university’s alumni association has decided to host a local Holiday Reception at the Standard on State.

The event is normally in Chicago, but in addition, there will be one hosted in Rockford on December 5, from 5:30 to 8 pm.

The holiday reception will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and two complimentary drinks.

To purchase tickets: NIU Foundation (myniu.com)