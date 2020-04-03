NIU to house individuals diagnosed with COVID-19

Breaking News
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University will become an alternative housing site for people unable to quarantine in their own homes after testing positive for coronavirus, the university announced on Friday.

The university will used the Holmes Student Center hotel, which had been closed, to facilitate the request from the DeKalb County Health Department, NIU President Lisa Freeman said in a statement.

“I want to assure you that our own emergency operations team has worked closely with DCHD to ensure the safety and well-being of not only patients but also of the few NIU employees who will have access to the HSC during this time,” Freeman said.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County.

