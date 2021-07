DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University will pay $100 to students who are fully immunized against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

The school says young adults who choose to live in residence halls or participate in face-to-face classes must be vaccinated. Those who enroll in online classes only do not have to get a COVID-19 shot, and are exempt from receiving the $100 reward.

The deadline to submit proof of vaccination is August 20th.