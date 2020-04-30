NIU’s public health expert says staying home is best way to beat virus

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University’s Public Health Program coordinator, Beth Squires, agrees with Gov. JB Pritzker’s logic to delay reopening until there’s a downward turn in COVID-19 cases.

Squires says the extraordinary safety measures are used to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus because scientists don’t yet know much about it.

“We are learning as we’re going through it, and the more the other countries share information, the better we can make decisions about it,” Squires said. “Now with the flu, this is something that’s been around in the human population for centuries. We’ve got the scientific research about it.”

Squires says, especially if you have a condition like asthma, it’s best to stay home.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

