ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No arrests have been made in a Rockford cold case that is now more than a decade old.

Sunday marked the anniversary of when Natasha Cleary and her two sons were fatally shot in their Canterbury Lane home back in 2011. The house was later set on fire.

Investigators said that Cleary’s ex-husband was arrested that day on an outstanding warrant, but surveillance video caught a different man trying to use her debit car not far from the crime scene.

Any information about the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900.