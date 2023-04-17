ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked 12 years since a Rockford woman and her two young sons were murdered.

Despite more than a decade passing, no arrests have been made.

Natasha Cleary and her two sons were killed in 2011 in their Canterbury Lane home, which was then set on fire.

Investigators said that a masked man tried using Cleary’s debit card at an ATM on Rockton Avenue a day later, which was only a 10-minute walk from the home. Those photos have yet to lead to a suspect.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.