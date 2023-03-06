STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Jo Daviess State’s Attorney has declined to press charges against members of the Stockton High School JV football team after evidence didn’t match witness accounts of the incident.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, the Stockton Police Department was told an “incident” occurred among several members of the team during a practice on September 27, 2022.

Police did not give details of what type of crime was alleged to have occurred.

Police interviewed the victim and called in the assistance of the Illinois State Police to investigate the alleged crime.

“However, after a thorough investigation, the evidence does not match the initial allegation from third parties,” State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf said in a statement released on Monday. “Accordingly, after reviewing what was presented to me and speaking with the victim’s family, I do not believe criminal charges are appropriate in this matter.”

“Finally, we must not forget that there was a victim at the center of the allegations. I commend the victim and their family for their bravery, honesty, and cooperation with the investigation. They have expressed to me their desire to put this matter behind them. I hope the community honors those wishes, as well,” the statement continued.