No charges for Beloit officer for shooting man who tried to take her gun

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County District Attorney says no charges will be filed against a Beloit officer who twice shot a man who was attempting to take her gun.

According to the district attorney, the shooting happened on December 15th, 2021 after Jorge Bautista Almaraz, 29, allegedly “threw himself” at the passenger side of a passing car in the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue.

Beloit Police Sgt. Shannon Dykstra was passing the area and stopped to see what was happening, but said Alamaraz refused to make contact and walked away from the scene. Police said the victim’s car had a large dent in the passenger door and the rearview mirror was broken.

Dykstra then requested additional officers, as she believed Almaraz to be suffering from a “mental health issue,” according to the district attorney. As she was calling reinforcements, Almaraz reportedly lunged for her holstered gun.

Dykstra’s body cam reportedly shows her push Almaraz away, draw her revolver and order him to get down on the ground, but after he rushed her again, she shot him twice.

Almaraz was treated for his injuries at Mercyhealth in Janesville, and was subsequently charged with Attempting to Disarm A Peace Officer and Criminal Damage to Property. His next hearing is set for January 26th.

“After reviewing the reports, the body camera video and photographs of the incident and the witness statements, it is clear that the Sgt. Dykstra acted lawfully and in accordance with her duty as a sworn law enforcement officer,” District Attorney David O’Leary said in his review of the case.

“It is the conclusion of the Rock County District Attorney that Bautista Almaraz was shot and as a direct result of Bautista Almaraz’s own actions,” O’Leary concluded.