ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No charges will be filed against police officers who shot and killed Bradley Thompkins, 51, after he threatened them with a gun at Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford Casino on May 28th, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force.

Officers were called to the casino around 8:38 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, according to law enforcement.

The report reviewed video evidence from the casino, located at 610 N Bell School Road, which showed Thompkins gambling and drinking heavily until he was “cut off” from drinking by staff around 7:45 p.m.

Thompkins then reportedly approached security officers at the casino, telling them the casino’s security was lax and that he had brought a gun into the building on multiple locations. This led security to escort him from the business and ban him for 24 hours.

Before leaving, Thompkins reportedly told security that if any police officers followed him as he left he would “shoot them all.”

Arriving officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Rockford Police encountered Thompkins near the entry door.

Police released body cam video showing Thompkins placing a gun at his head, firing a shot in the air, and pointing a gun at officers, at which point 3 officers shot him. A medical examination later revealed he had been shot four times.

No officers were injured.

Thompkins died several days later.

“Based upon the totality of the circumstances, Deputy Arbisi, Officer Black, and Officer Embry’s belief that shooting Thompkins was necessary to protect themselves and others from great bodily harm was reasonable,” the Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said in his written decision on the case.