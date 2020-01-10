No decision if conflict of interest exists in Rockford police officer sex assault cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’ll have to wait another month to find out what will happen in the court cases of two Rockford Police officers, each charged with sexual assault.

A Winnebago County Judge was supposed to decide if there is a conflict of interest in Daniel Basile and Eric Thurmond’s cases.

Both men have the same attorney, Aaron Buscemi.

Thurmond was out with Basile on the night he is accused of sexually assaulting a Rockford woman.

The State has said that they would have Thurmond testify in Basile’s case.

The judge, instead, gave Buscemi more time to review the evidence in the case.

A final decision is expected on February 28th.

