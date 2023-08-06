(WTVO) — School supplies will cost Illinois residents more this year.

The state will not have a sales tax holiday for back-to-school season for the first time in three years. The Illinois Department of Revenue said that it was temporary.

The “School Supplies Sales Tax Holiday” was passed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was an inflation relief measure in 2022.

With the sales tax rate back at 6.25%, shoppers should expect to pay about $25 more for the same supplies that they bought last year.