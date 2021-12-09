No injuries reported in Thursday Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Houghton Street Thursday morning to extinguish a house fire.

Officials said the fire team arrived within 4 minutes of receiving the call and found smoke coming from the house. All occupants were able to escape unharmed.

The fire itself, described as a small basement fire, was put out within five minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, but damages to the property were estimated at $10,000.