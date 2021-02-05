Some Rockford residents receiving bills already past due

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A slowdown at the United States Post Office could be to blame for some Rockford residents not getting their bills on time.

The City of Rockford typically sends water bills to customers with a scheduled due date, but this week, residents have been receiving bills with the due dates already past.

“I received the bill yesterday and gave it to my bookkeeper, and she indicated to me that the date on the bill was January 11th,” said Guy Spinello, owner of I. Spinello Locksmiths, 225 S 6th St.

Spinello said he called the City, who told him they have received numerous complaints from residents complaining of getting their bills late.

Spinello said the City blamed the delay on the Post Office.

“You try to do things timely, the way they’re supposed to be done, and they make it difficult when they aren’t able to process it,” Spinello said.

City of Rockford Finance Director Carrie Hagerty said, “There’s a significant number of delays, both due to increased volume through the postal service, as well as their own staff dealing with quarantining and the pandemic.”

Hagerty said they hope the Post Office can fix the problem soon, and advised residents to notify them by calling 779-348-7300 if a bill was received late.

“We’ll evaluate all of those for removing those late fees. Certainly, we don’t want anyone to be penalized because the Post office is behind,” Hagerty said.

The City recommends residents sign up for e-billing.

A spokesperson for the US Postal Service said they are having some delays, and will work with customers on a case-by-case basis.