No mask, no ride: RMTD to require face masks for all passengers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced on Saturday that beginning Monday, all passengers will be required to wear a protective face mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, no more than 10 passengers will be allowed on a bus at one time. The changes come to protect driers and riders alike as six RMTD employees have been diagnosed with the virus.

