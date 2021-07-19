No masks necessary for vaccinated community college students this fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Vaccinated community college students in Illinois won’t have to wear masks in the fall.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board released new guidance on Monday that includes “strongly encouraging” schools to require vaccinations for entrance.

The agencies say this provides flexibility for community colleges as they reopen, while keeping students and staff safe.

Frequent handwashing, cleaning, and symptom screening are also encouraged.

