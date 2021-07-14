No minority-owned marijuana dispensaries in Illinois, new bill means to fix that

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill into law meant to fix the state’s cannabis dispensary lottery system after the state fell short of its goal social equity applicants.

The bill will expand the first round of the dispensary lottery to include 175 licenses, up from the original 75.

Fifty licenses will be reserved for “social equity applicants” after the state found no marijuana businesses were majority Black, Latino or women-owned, due to a botched scoring system.

Pritzker has maintained that a portion of tax revenue from the sales of marijuana in the state will be reinvested in communities impacted by the War on Drugs.

Dates for the next drawing will be announced on Thursday.