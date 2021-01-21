No more snow days for Rockford school students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools announced Thursday a plan to replace traditional snow days with an e-Learning day instead.

Traditionally, in the event of bad weather, the school district would pardon students from in-class attendance and move the missed day to the end of the school year.

Under a plan approved in December 2020, students will now be able to attend class remotely in the event of severe weather.

According to the district, “When we anticipate severe weather that could trigger a snow day or emergency day, students will be directed to take home electronic devices, just in case…We’ll share news of an emergency e-Learning day with our families and staff as early as possible via text message, phone call, email blasts, media alerts, social media and mobile app posts and website publications.”

