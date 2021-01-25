No more Snow Days? Local school districts going remote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Stateline kids go to bed tonight, some hope to wake up to a snow day. However, some school districts are now choosing an alternative to those days off.

Administrators tell us the switch could help keep kids’ education on track.

“We may or may not depending on how the weather turns out tonight to get a chance to try that out,” said RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett.

The typical snow day at some Stateline schools is changing. Dr. Jarrett says the challenges created by the pandemic made it possible.

“One of the silver linings that I think we’ve been able to see with a lot of districts across the country and around our region as well there may be an opportunity to use what we learned about remote learning and e-learning and implement that on a snow day,” Dr. Jarrett said.

Students at both Freeport and Rockford Public Schools are assigned devices.

“I think what will happen as a consequence here is teachers and students will increasingly be equipped to still have a learning day from their home. It will require coordination and making sure we communicate in advance that students bring their devices home with them and the teachers have the set up that they need,” Dr. Jarrett said.

Freeport’s Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Julia Cloat says this is the first year students have had these devices.

“Because we have all those pieces in place and our teachers are better prepared to teach remotely we can provide our students with instruction even if they need to stay home because of inclement weather,” Dr. Cloat said.

“Everyone enjoys a snow day. It’s a nice little bonus day, but when we are really truly focused on student achievement, we don’t want anymore disruption to our learning. It’s so much better for our students to have that continuity of learning throughout the school year as opposed to having days that are tacked onto the end of the school year in June,” she added.

Rock Valley College, Paw Paw School District, and Hiawatha School District will also be going remote on Tuesday.