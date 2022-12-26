ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours.

The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Unescorted youth will be asked to leave the center. Those found to be in violation of the policy risk prosecution for trespassing.

The policy was updated for December 26 and December 30-31 in 2022. Unsupervised teens will not be allowed from open to close on these days.

Proof of age will be required if the age is not easily determined. Employees under 18 must go straight to their shift and leave immediately after. Parents may escort all of their children, or up to three kids as long as at least one of them is their child.

The policy is in effect for the entire mall, except stores that have exterior entrances. This includes Barnes & Noble, JCPenney and Macy’s.