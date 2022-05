ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after an odd crash in Downtown Rockford.

There was a scene near Walnut and S 2nd Streets, right behind city hall, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A car left the road, jumped the sidewalk and came to rest on top of another car parking in the parking lot. No one was inside the parked car.

It is not clear what caused the crash.