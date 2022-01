ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police squad car was hit while investigating a separate crash.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Auburn Street, just east of N. Main Street. A white car suffered heavy front damage. The driver of that car reportedly had a medical issue leading up to the crash.

A mother and two kids were in the squad car at the time, getting out of the cold, but no one was hurt.