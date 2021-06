ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Around 10:00 p.m. Friday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to 202 Soper Avenue for a structure fire.

Officials say two detached garages caught fire with some flame exposure to neighboring homes.

Crews had the flames under control within 15 minutes. No one was hurt. Both fires were contained to the garage areas

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental but is still under investigation.