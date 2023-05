DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after firefighters were called to a business in Dixon over the weekend.

Crews were called to TreeHouse Foods, 820 Palmyra Street, for reports of a structure fire. They found smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

Firefighters located and put out the blaze, which was located in the corner of the roof. All employees were able to safely get out.

There is no word on how much damage the fire did, though the cause was determined to be electrical.