ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No was hurt in an overnight fire in Rockford.

Firefighters were called to Hoover Avenue, just north of Sandy Hallow Road, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found smoke coming from the house when they arrived, with the focus of the fire being in the basement. It was brought under control within 20 minutes.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $5,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.