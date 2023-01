ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford.

First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived.

The blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes. Damage to the house is estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, and no one was displaced from the home.