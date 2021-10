ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people and a pet were able to escape injury when a fire broke out in the basement of their home early Saturday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department was alerted just after midnight to a fire at 324 Paris Avenue. When they arrived at the address, firefighters could see heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

The fire appeared to have started in the basement and had caused some damage on the first floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.